

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended sharply lower on Tuesday as stocks crashed amid another sharp fall in crude oil prices and rising worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



After falling to sub-zero level for the first ever time in history on Monday, WTI crude oil futures for the front-month contract started off on a weak note again before regaining some ground. June futures were down sharply.



Worries about the virus outbreak escalated after following a warning from the World Health Organization chief that 'the worst is yet ahead of us' in the coronavirus outbreak and that 'it's a virus that many people still don't understand.'



A historic plunge in oil prices overnight, dismal first-quarter earnings reports and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that he would sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States also weighed on sentiment and prompted investors to exit counters in stock markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 3.39%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 2.96%, Germany's DAX shed almost 4% and France's CAC 40 ended down 3.77%, while Switzerland's SMI shed 2.43%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden lost 2 to 4%.



Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Russia and Turkey closed lower by 0.7 to 2%.



In Germany, Infineon lost nearly 8.5%. MTU Aero, Volkswagen, SAP, Deutsche Bank, HeidelbergCement, BMW, Continental, BASF, Lufthansa, Adidas and Siemens lost 3 to 7.5%.



In the French market, Safran and Vinci lost 8.6% and 7.6%, respectively. Airbus Group, STMicroElectronics, Publicis Groupe, ArcelorMittal, Bouygues, Societe Generale, Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Essilor Luxottica declined 3 to 6.5%.



In the U.K. market, Evraz plunged nearly 11%. Ashtead Group declined 8.5%, while Antofagasta, BHP Group, Glencore, 3i Group and Informa lost 6 to 7%.



Rolls-Royce Holdings, Meggitt, Standard Life, Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Prudential, ITV, Standard Chartered, Barclays, HSBC Holdings, Vodafone and Royal Dutch Shell lost 4 to 6%.



In economic releases, German economic confidence improved strongly in April, survey data from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment advanced 77.7 points to 28.2 points in April. This was well above the forecast of -42.3.



U.K. jobless claims increased in March, while the employment rate reached a record high in the three months to February ahead of social distancing measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Switzerland's exports declined for a second straight month and at a faster pace in March, mainly due to massive fall in shipments of machinery and electronics and watches, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



Exports decreased by a real 4% month-on-month in March, following a 3.1% fall in February. Watch exports fell for a second straight month, down 13.4% from February.



Imports declined 6.7% monthly in March, following a 0.4% fall in the previous month, the data showed.



