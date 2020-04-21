

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.25 billion, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 billion or $2.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.22 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.68 vs. $2.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.57



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHUBB-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de