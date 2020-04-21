

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB):



-Earnings: -$4.42 million in Q1 vs. $180.72 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. $0.94 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $132.62 million or $0.69 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q1 vs. $1.94 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WR BERKLEY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de