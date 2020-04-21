

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) said the company's second quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $3.19 billion, and earnings per share between $0.64 and $1.04, which includes an estimated $10 million discrete tax benefit.



'With a COVID-19 recession likely upon us, and with reduced visibility of customer demand, we are using the 2008 financial crisis to model our second quarter outlook. To reflect the increased uncertainty, we have expanded the range of our guidance,' Rich Templeton, CEO, stated.



For the first-quarter, earnings per share was $1.24 compared to $1.26, a year ago. Earnings per share included a 10 cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance. Revenue declined 7 percent to $3.33 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de