Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859892 ISIN: US8807701029 Ticker-Symbol: TEY 
Tradegate
23.04.20
20:12 Uhr
56,63 Euro
-1,32
-2,28 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TERADYNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERADYNE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,4757,1523.04.
56,6156,9323.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TERADYNE
TERADYNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TERADYNE INC56,63-2,28 %