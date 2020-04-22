Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PB32 ISIN: NL0013267909 Ticker-Symbol: AKU1 
Tradegate
21.04.20
21:59 Uhr
61,96 Euro
-2,82
-4,35 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AKZO NOBEL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKZO NOBEL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,9862,5208:01
62,0062,5008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKZO NOBEL
AKZO NOBEL NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKZO NOBEL NV61,96-4,35 %