

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence declined sharply in April due to coronavirus outbreak, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -22 in April from -2 in March. This was the largest decline ever.



The consumer confidence index was far below the 20-year average of -5 points.



The economic climate sub-index decreased to -31 in April from 8 in the previous month and the indicator for willingness to buy dropped to -17.



Households' assessment regarding their financial situation for the next 12 months deteriorated notably. However, consumers felt that it was less favorable to make large purchases.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending growth increased in February with higher purchases of home furnishing and electrical appliances.



Consumer spending grew 1.1 percent annually in February, after a 0.9 percent increase in January.



