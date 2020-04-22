Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867578 ISIN: GB0000456144 Ticker-Symbol: FG1 
Tradegate
21.04.20
18:18 Uhr
8,486 Euro
-0,506
-5,63 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4508,69208:45
8,5108,74808:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC8,486-5,63 %