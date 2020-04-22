

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported that its first quarter like-for-like sales increased 3% from last year. The Group noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a material impact on economic and construction activity across its markets in 2020.



Following the decision to draw down its 3.5 billion euros revolving credit facility, the Group now has cash and cash equivalents of over $6 billion. The company noted that this is sufficient to meet all maturing debt obligations for the next 4.5 years.



