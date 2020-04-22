

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (JEC) released a Climate Action Plan on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, on Wednesday, aiming to be net zero carbon in 2020 and carbon negative by 2030.



The company said it would achieve and maintain 100% renewable energy, net zero carbon for the company's operations and business travel in 2020 and carbon negative for its operations and business travel by 2030.



The Climate Action Plan is based on the foundations of Jacobs' PlanBeyond strategy, which was launched in early 2019 to set out sustainability priorities across the business.



The company also has set an ambitious, science-based target for carbon reductions across both operations and supply chain emissions by 2030.



