

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence declined sharply in April as households assessed the country's financial situation poorly and were reluctant to buy, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -11.9 in April from 0.4 in March.



The outcome is based on responses from the entire data collection period that ran from April 1-19.



The Denmark government announced a partial withdrawal of lockdown on April 6.



For the collection period April 1-6, the consumer confidence stood at minus 12.5, whereas consumer confidence for the collection period 7-19 was -9.4. In comparison, the confidence was minus 6.5 for the collection period March 12-17.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 2.7 in April from 10.6 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 4.0 in April from 5.4 in the prior month.



Household's assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year decreased to -23.1 from -9.9 in March.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation decreased to -23.1 in April from 4.6 in the prior month.



Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in April as the index fell to -21.3 from 8.5 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX