

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Wednesday as some countries in Europe announced plans to begin easing tight lockdown measures.



Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has convened a taskforce comprised of leading economists and health experts to weigh all the pros and cons of easing restrictions.



'I would like to be able to say, let's open everything. Right away,' Conte wrote on Facebook. 'But such a decision would be irresponsible.'



Elsewhere, Spain aims to begin winding down its coronavirus lockdown in the second half of May, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said today.



'We will be going back-and-forth depending on how the pandemic evolves,' he said.



In France, the government has said restrictions will be gradually lifted from May 11.



The benchmark DAX was up 149 points, or 1.47 percent, at 10,401 after plunging 4 percent the previous day.



