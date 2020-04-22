

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor said that Tim Dodson will step down as executive vice president Exploration, a role he held since 2011. He will take on the role as vice president Strategy Execution in Global Strategy and Business Development from 1 June 2020.



Tore Løseth has been appointed acting executive vice president of Exploration and will join the corporate executive committee in this capacity.



Tore Løseth joined Equinor in 2001. He comes from the position as senior vice president Exploration International Onshore, which he has held since October 2017.



Before this, Løseth was senior vice president Exploration Gulf of Mexico, based in Houston. From 2008 to 2013, Løseth has held various leadership positions within exploration in Norway.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUINOR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de