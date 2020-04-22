

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) on Wednesday reported net income attributable to the company for the first quarter of $1.40 billion or $8.08 per share, up from $1.41 billion or $7.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $9.14 per share, compared to $6.98 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter grew 1 percent to $3.53 billion from $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $7.73 per share for the quarter on revenues of $3.41 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Multiple sclerosis (MS) revenues, including $162 million in royalties on the sales of Ocrevus, increased 9 percent from the prior year to $2.28 billion.



'We delivered strong financial results in the first quarter, and we continued to develop and expand our pipeline, including making good progress toward the U.S. regulatory filing for aducanumab, as well as bolstering our efforts in gene therapy through a collaboration with Sangamo,' said Michel Vounatsos, Biogen's CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOGEN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de