

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales fell sharply in March as demand slumped amid the coronavirus pandemic, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales fell 9.0 percent year-on-year in March versus a 1.8 percent increase in the same month last year.



Sales of majority groups decreased in March, which was influenced by the restriction in trade due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency said.



Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear dropped 49.6 percent annually in March.



Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts declined 30.9 percent and those of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores, and furniture, radio, TV decreased 21.4 percent and 16.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 3.3 percent in March.



