

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's unemployment rate rose for the second straight month in March, figures from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The non-adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.72 percent in March from 3.70 percent in February. The rate was the highest since November, when it was 3.73 percent.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.68 percent.



The number of unemployed increased to 445,000 from 443,000 in the previous month.



Employment decreased by 10,000 persons monthly to 11.513 million in March.



Jobs were shed in all main economic sectors - agriculture, manufacturing and services.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose 3.76 percent in March from 3.70 percent in the previous month. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 3.72 percent.



