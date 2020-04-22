

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices continued to decline in March, the Central Statistics Office reported on Wednesday.



Wholesale prices decreased 4.2 percent annually in March, following a 0.8 percent decline in February.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 2.2 percent in March, reversing a 2.5 percent rise in February.



Prices for export sales decreased by 2.3 percent monthly in March and fell 4.3 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales rose by 0.1 percent on month and fell 1.2 percent from the previous year.



