

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a second wave of the novel coronavirus in the next winter, which, according to him, is likely to be even more devastating than the one that is raging across the globe.



'We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,' CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Post.



'There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,' according to him.



He said his warning that having two simultaneous respiratory outbreaks would put the country's health-care system under immense pressure was not taken seriously.



Referring to protests against lock downs that are taking place in various states in the country, Redfieled said they are not helpful.



His warning stood in contrast to President Donald Trump's recent statements claiming that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the lockdowns can be eased.



The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 45,000 with more than 825,000 confirmed cases.



Despite the rapidly rising infections, Trump said in his routine White House briefing that 20 states are preparing to reopen their economies soon.



'Since we announced our guidelines on opening up America. 20 states representing 40 per cent of the US population have announced that they are making plans and preparations to safely restart their economies in the very near future,' he told reporters on Tuesday.



