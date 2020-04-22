

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's consumer confidence weakened for a second straight month in April to reach near its record lows seen during the global financial crisis in 2009, amid the lockdown triggered by the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic.



The flash consumer confidence index dropped to -22.7 from -11.6 in March, preliminary figures from the European Commission showed on Tuesday. Economists had expected a score of -19.6.



The consumer confidence index for EU fell to -22 from -10.4 in the previous month.



Both indicators fell to well below their long-term averages of -11.1 and -10.4, respectively.



They are now close to the record lows recorded during the Great Recession in 2009, the EU said.



The final figures for April would be released along with the full business and consumer survey results on April 29.



