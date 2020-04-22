

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $300.44 million, or $3.97 per share. This compares with $321.15 million, or $4.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.48 billion from $2.41 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $300.44 Mln. vs. $321.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.97 vs. $4.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.98 -Revenue (Q1): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year.



