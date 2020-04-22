

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $114.80 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $43.79 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, SL Green Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $172.02 million or $2.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $314.30 million from $304.25 million last year.



SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $172.02 Mln. vs. $147.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.08 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $314.30 Mln vs. $304.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 to $7.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SL GREEN REALTY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de