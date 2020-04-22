Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908769 ISIN: US78440X1019 Ticker-Symbol: GEI 
Tradegate
22.04.20
17:02 Uhr
41,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,48 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SL GREEN REALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SL GREEN REALTY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,00041,60022.04.
41,20041,40022.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SL GREEN REALTY
SL GREEN REALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SL GREEN REALTY CORP41,200-0,48 %