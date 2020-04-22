Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860206 ISIN: FR0000120404 Ticker-Symbol: ACR 
Tradegate
22.04.20
18:53 Uhr
25,750 Euro
+0,100
+0,39 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCOR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,27025,69022.04.
25,27025,69022.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCOR
ACCOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCOR SA25,750+0,39 %