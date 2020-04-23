

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in April, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Thursday with a PMI score of 37.8.



That's down from 41.1 in March and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output, new orders, new export orders, employment, backlogs of work and input prices all declined at a faster rate as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The survey also showed that the services index came in with a score of 22.8 and the composite was at 27.8.



