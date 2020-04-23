

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said auditing firm KPMG did not find any manipulation in its audit of the company's operations in India, Singapore, Third Party Partner Business, Merchant Cash Advance and Digital Lending divisions.



KPMG will present the results of the ongoing special audit on April 27, 2020. In the remaining days, data inventories still received are to be processed and taken into account, Wirecard said in a statement.



The company said KPMG didn't find any manipulation in all four areas of the audit that would have led to a need for correction of the annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 period. No evidence was found for the publicly raised allegations of balance sheet manipulation.



Wirecard said it will make the audit report to be published available on its homepage in the 'Transparency' section.



The company said it will publish the annual financial statements on April 30, as previously announced.



Since October 2019, KPMG has been conducting a special investigation on behalf of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard in order to clarify the accusations of balance sheet manipulation made against the company by media.



The accusations made against the business activities of Wirecard AG on Indian territory (EMIF1A / Hermes i-Tickets Private Ltd), in the city-state of Singapore as well as the business segments of pre-financing of receivables (Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) / Digital Lending) and third-party partner business (3rd Party Acquiring / TPA) were being investigated.



