

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF), a German residential property company, said Thursday it is regularly asked about a possible takeover of Deutsche Wohnen.



'Acquisitions are an integral part of our strategy, and we constantly monitor and analyze potential opportunities as a matter of course,' the company said.



However, Vonovia noted that such a transaction would only be conceivable if fundamental issues were resolved and the company received political support for such a transaction in Berlin, where the local government is currently making every effort to successfully combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



Vonovia said its primary focus is on addressing challenges related to the COVID-19 crisis in the best interest of its employees and customers. Currently, the company's highest priority is to actively deal with these issues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VONOVIA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de