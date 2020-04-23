

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported first quarter Group revenues of 10.125 billion euros, down 19.2% from prior year. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, Group revenues would have decreased by 18.3%. Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues was at 8.59 billion euros, down 21.3%.



Global sales declined by 25.9% year-on-year, to 672,962 units in the first quarter of 2020. Groupe Renault suspended its commercial and production activities in most countries during the month of March.



In March, Groupe Renault suspended its 2020 guidance due to the uncertainties related to the Covid-19. The Group said it undertakes to restart commercial and production activities in countries where safety and regulatory conditions permit.



