

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose more than initially estimated in February, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 91.7 in February from 90.7 in January. According to initial estimate, the reading was 82.1.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity fell to 95.5 in February from 95.7 in the previous month. The February score was revised down from 95.8.



The lagging index decreased to 100.8 in February from 102.0 in the prior month. The initial estimate was 101.0.



