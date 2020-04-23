

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter Plc. (CCC.L), in its first-quarter trading, said that its quarterly revenue reduced slightly from last year, however profitability has remained in-line with the previous year.



The company has placed approximately 10 per cent of itsmployees across Europe, on wage-subsidy programmes utilising various governments' initiatives. The majority of these employees are engineers, project managers and consultants.



The company said it continues to explore all opportunities to maintain cashflow and preserve cash balances in light of heightening macro-economic uncertainty directly related to the COVID-19 crisis and its duration.



The company board will not propose a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019.



The company said it is confident in the short-term outlook and the Board believes that the pre-tax profit performance in the first half of 2020 will be broadly in-line with, or slightly ahead of, that of the first half of 2019. The second half of the year is more difficult to predict but currently our full year expectations remain unchanged.



