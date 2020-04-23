

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and NZ dollars moved up against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as most Asian shares rose following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street for the first time in three days and the substantial rebound in crude oil prices.



Oil prices recovered from its historic low on hopes of further production cuts to reduce the glut in the oil market.



Optimism about more stimulus measures from global central banks to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic also lifted stocks.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia's exports surged in March driven by shipment of iron ore to China and gold to Hong Kong and the UK.



Exports increased 29 percent, or A$8 billion in March. At the same time, imports advanced 10 percent on month in March.



The aussie climbed to 3-day highs of 0.6370 against the greenback and 68.67 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.6283 and 67.75, respectively. The aussie is seen finding resistance around 0.67 against the greenback and 73.00 against the yen.



The aussie appreciated to a 9-day high of 1.7006 against the euro, from a low of 1.7198 seen at 8:15 pm ET. If the aussie extends rise, 1.60 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Reversing from an early low of 0.8918 against the loonie, the aussie edged higher to 0.8996. Next key resistance for the aussie is seen around the 0.92 region.



The kiwi recovered to 0.5996 against the greenback and 64.63 against the yen, off its early more than 2-week lows of 0.5910 and 63.73, respectively. The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around 0.64 against the greenback and 69.00 against the yen.



The kiwi bounced off to 1.0600 against the aussie, from more than a 5-month low of 1.0642 hit at 8:15 pm ET. On the upside, 1.03 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 1.8067 against the euro, after falling to a 1-week low of 1.8282 at 8:15 pm ET. The kiwi is poised to find resistance around the 1.70 region.



Looking ahead, PMI reports from major European economies are due in the European session.



The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 18 and new home sales for March will be featured in the New York session.



