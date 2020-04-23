

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - IHS Markit releases euro area composite PMI survey results at 4:00 am ET Thursday. The composite output index is expected to ease to 25.9 in April from 29.7 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.0792 against the greenback, 116.20 against the yen, 1.0515 against the franc and 0.8759 against the pound as of 3:55 am ET.



