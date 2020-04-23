

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced, quarter-to-date, total company comparable sales rose more than 7 percent, reflecting a slight decline in stores and more than 100 percent growth in digital channels.



'we are seeing record-setting digital growth, strong demand for our same-day fulfillment services and broad market-share gains across each of our core categories,' said Brian Cornell, CEO of Target Corp.



Target also announced extensions of enhanced team member wages and benefits. The company will extend its $2 an hour temporary wage increase until May 30.



