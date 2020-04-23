

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $271.14 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $304.36 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $342.75 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.04 billion from $2.02 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $342.75 Mln. vs. $333.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.63 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HERSHEY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de