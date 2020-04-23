

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $30.0 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $149.1 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $35.7 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.38 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $35.7 Mln. vs. $201.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



