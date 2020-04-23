

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is recalling Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink citing potential for undeclared sulfites, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves a single production lot of 5.5oz cans of the drink with lot number MH0030LPK4 and Best Before Date of 24JAN21. The product is sold in boxes containing six 5.5oz cans. They were distributed to retail supermarkets, retail wholesalers and online retailers between February 21 through April 16.



According to the FDA, a contract manufacturer erroneously added the sulfites, which are not part of the product formula and was not declared on the label.



Sulfites are a common preservative added to many food products. However, it will result in allergic reactions if consumed by those who have sensitivity to sulfites.



The company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the product till date.



The affected consumers are urged to take a picture of the 'best before date' code on the bottom of the can and then destroy the product. They will receive a coupon replacement.



In recent recalls, Raw Seafoods, Inc. in mid-March had recalled two Wegmans branded salmon products for the presence of undeclared wheat allergen. In early March, Whole Foods Market, the supermarket chain owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, called back select Green Chile Chicken Tamales due to the presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen.



