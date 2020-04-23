

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the first-quarter was $1.07 billion or $1.58 per share, compared to net income of $481.30 million or $0.71 per share in the prior year.



Distributable earnings per share grew to $0.46 from $0.44 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues were negative $3.08 billion, compared to $2.02 billion in the prior year.



Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share to record holders of Class A common stock at the close of business on May 4, 2020. This dividend will be paid on May 11, 2020.



