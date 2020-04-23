

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $83.78 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $76.83 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.96 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $83.78 Mln. vs. $76.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $1.96 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

