

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Review of Coronavirus impact has been influencing investor sentiments. The latest death toll in the U.S. is around 45,153, with total infections of around 826,248. On Thursday, the markets might react to weekly Jobless Claims and New Home Sales reports.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading mixed. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.



As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were down 42.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 9.25 points.



The major U.S. averages posted strong gains on Wednesday. The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 2 percent to 23,475.82, the Nasdaq spiked 232.15 points or 2.8 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 surged up 62.75 points or 2.3 percent to 2,799.31.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 4,250K, while it was 5,245K in the prior week.



Markit Economics' PMI Composite Flash for April will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The manufacturing consensus is for 40.0, down from 49.2 in the previous month. In the prior month, the composite level was 40.5.



The Commerce and Housing and Urban Development department's New Home Sales for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 643K, down from 765K in the previous month. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 73 bcf.



Two-year, five-year, and seven-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET. The five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the level was at $6.368 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for the week will be issued at 4.30 am ET. The M2 weekly change was up $77.8 billion.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday. Chinese shares drifted lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 0.19 percent to 2,838.50, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.35 percent to 23,977.32.



Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 291.49 points, or 1.52 percent, to 19,429.44 after three straight sessions of losses. The broader Topix index closed 1.36 percent higher at 1425.98.



Australian markets finished marginally. ASX All Ordinaries were down 0.02 percent to 5272.80.



European shares are trading mixed. CAC 40 of France is adding 10.52 points or 0.24 percent. DAX of Germany is down 20.70 points or 0.21 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 4.14 points or 0.07 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 83.66 points or 0.87 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.13 percent.



