

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 4 million people filed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday, although that reflects a continued decline from the nearly 7 million people that filed first-time claims in the last week of March.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dropped to 4.427 million, a decrease of 810,000 from the previous week's revised level of 5.237 million.



Economists had expected jobless claims to slump to 4.200 million from the 5.245 million originally reported for the previous week.



Jobless claims remain at a substantially elevated level due to the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown but have slid steadily since reaching a record high of 6.867 million in the week ended March 28th.



