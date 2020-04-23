

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production grew at a softer pace in March, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.



Industrial production grew 10.41 percent year-on-year in March, after a 20.69 percent rise in February.



Manufacturing output increased 11.09 percent annually in March, after a 21.48 percent rise in the previous month.



Production in mining and quarrying gained 18.14 percent and those of electricity and gas supply, and water supply rose by 2.15 percent and 1.90 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.20 percent in March, after a 4.93 percent decrease in the preceding month.



