

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd reported Thursday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company dropped 42.7% year on year to RMB 26.063 billion.



However, operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 5.3% year on year to RMB 35.914 billion.



As of 31 March 2020, the Group's total retail customers grew to 204 million.



The Group's internet users increased by 3.7% from the beginning of 2020 to 534 million.



