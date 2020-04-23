

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $175.70 million, or $44.96 per share. This compares with $188.41 million, or $47.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $45.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $1.56 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $175.70 Mln. vs. $188.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $44.96 vs. $47.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $45.61 -Revenue (Q1): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



