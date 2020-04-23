

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Significant surge in coronavirus-related deaths and infections were reported in the United States Wednesday.



With 2,229 casualties, the total number of deaths has risen to 46,785, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



With 29,304 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. increased to 842,624.



Of all the confirmed cases in the country, 263,754 were reported in New York.



The number of casualties is nearing 20000 in the state, which reported 19,453 deaths as of John Hopkins' 9:00 a.m. ET update on Thursday.



New Jersey (5150 deaths and 95914 infections), Michigan (2813 deaths, 33966 infections), Massachusetts (2182 deaths and 42944 infections), Louisiana (1473 deaths, 25258 infections), Illinois (1565 death, 35109 infections), Pennsylvania (1673 deaths, 36212 infections), California (1440 deaths, 37710 infections) Connecticut (1544 deaths, 22469 infections), Florida (927 deaths, 28586 infections), Georgia (846 deaths, 21102 infections) and Washington (692 deaths, 12494 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump alleged that the mass-level viral pandemic that struck the United States was an attack targeting the country.



The number of Americans infected by the virus increased by 200,000 in a week in the United States, the world's worst-affected country in the world.



'We were attacked. This was an attack. This wasn't just the flu by the way. Nobody has ever seen anything like this, 1917 was the last time,' Trump told reporters with apparent reference to China.



During his daily White House news conference on Wednesday, he downplayed the possibility of Covid-19 returning in fall.



The president also announced an order restricting immigration Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX