

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump voiced his disagreement with Georgia Governor's plan to reopen some of the state's businesses, saying it was 'just too soon' to ease the lockdown.



During his routine White House news conference on Wednesday, Trump said Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen bowling alleys, hair and beauty salons, tattoo parlors and other businesses on Friday is in violation of the federal guidelines he issued last week.



On April 16, Trump presented the 'Opening Up America Again' guidance, under which state governors are required to ease the lockdown in three phases, with each phase lasting at least 14 days. The main criterion for easing restriction is 14 days of declining new infections before moving to the reopening phase.



Kemp, a Republican and Trump ally, announced on Monday that he will allow gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, aestheticians, their respective schools, and massage therapists to reopen on Friday.



Subject to specific social distancing and sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs, and restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27, he told reporters.



Kemp said he discussed the state government's plan to reopen shuttered businesses for limited operations with Trump.



However, CNN reported quoting 'a source familiar with the call' that President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both called Kemp on Tuesday night and expressed support and praise for his move to reopen businesses in his state starting Friday.



But this is what Trump said at Wednesday's media briefing:



'They can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit, not much, because safety has to predominate. We have to have that. So I told the governor very simply that I disagree with his decision but he has to do what he thinks is right.'



'I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in phase one ... is just too soon.'



