

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken NV (HKHHF.PK) said that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM.



The AGM approved the appointment of Dolf van den Brink as member of the Executive Board of HEINEKEN for a period of four years. Dolf van den Brink will become Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of HEINEKEN on 1 June 2020.



Jean-François van Boxmeer will step down as Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of HEINEKEN. He will hand over his responsibilities to Dolf van den Brink on 1 June 2020.



The AGM approved the dividend proposal for the year 2019 of 1.68 euros per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.64 was paid on 8 August 2019, the final dividend will be 1.04 euros per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 7 May 2020.



The AGM resolved to adjust the remuneration policy for the Executive Board and adopt a remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board.



The AGM re-appointed Pamela Mars Wright as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.



The AGM re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2021.



The AGM adopted amendments to the articles of association to align with current statutory Dutch law and make textual improvements.



