

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) reported first quarter operating earnings per share of $0.33, flat with a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter net interest income increased to $396.0 million from $332.8 million, prior year. Non-interest income increased to $123.8 million from $94.6 million. Analysts expected revenue of $500.76 million for the quarter.



The quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share is payable May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2020.



