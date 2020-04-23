Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 ISIN: US3755581036 Ticker-Symbol: GIS 
Tradegate
23.04.20
21:59 Uhr
72,05 Euro
-3,10
-4,13 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,2072,6022:31
72,0372,3822:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GILEAD SCIENCES INC72,05-4,13 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,07
Hebel: 7,08
mit moderatem Hebel