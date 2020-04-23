

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has rebutted a report that claims its antiviral drug remdesivir did not improve COVID-19 patients' condition in a clinical trial.



Earlier, Gilead's shares had slipped more than 4% in trading on Thursday after a Stat News report said a draft of the clinical trial results for remdesivir, in treatment of COVID-19 patients, showed that the drug did not improve patients' conditions or prevent them from dying.



The summary was published on the World Health Organization's (WHO) website and then taken down, Stat reported.



A WHO spokesperson confirmed the summary and said it was published by accident.



However, according to CNBC, Gilead said the document contained 'inappropriate characterizations' and that the study's findings were 'inconclusive.'



Remdesivir is one of many drugs being tested as a potential treatment for severely and moderately ill COVID-19 patients. Gilead is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials of Remdesivir - one in patients with severe COVID-19 disease, the data of which are expected this month, and another study in patients with moderate disease, whose data is expected in May.



'We regret that the WHO prematurely posted information regarding the study, which has since been removed. The investigators in this study did not provide permission for publication of results,' a Gilead spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.



'Furthermore, we believe the post included inappropriate characterizations of the study. Importantly, because this study was terminated early due to low enrollment, it was underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions,' according to Gilead. 'As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease.'



