

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release March numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall nationwide inflation is tipped to hold steady at 0.4 percent on year, while core CPI is called higher by an annual 0.4 percent - slowing from 0.6 percent in February.



Japan also will see February figures for its all industry activity index and March numbers for producer prices. The all industry index is expected to fall 0.5 percent on month after climbing 0.8 percent in January. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 1.8 percent, slowing from 2.1 percent in February.



Singapore will see March figures for industrial production; in February, production plummeted 22.3 percent on month and fell 1.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX