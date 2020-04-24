Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: UNSE01 ISIN: DE000UNSE018 Ticker-Symbol: UN01 
Xetra
23.04.20
17:35 Uhr
24,000 Euro
+0,620
+2,65 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIPER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,10025,50023.04.
25,02025,46023.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIPER
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIPER SE24,000+2,65 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,22
Hebel: 5,95
mit moderatem Hebel