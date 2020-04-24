

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper reported that its first-quarter preliminary adjusted net income was about 500 million euros, compared to 117 million euros last year.



Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes was 650 million euros, compared to 185 million euros in the prior year.



Uniper said it has made a very strong start to the 2020 financial year, as previously indicated.



Looking ahead to the 2020 financial year as a whole, the company said it continues to fully adhere to its published forecast, even under current market conditions.



The company will publish its full financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on 7 May 2020.



