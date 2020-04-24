Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q4DC ISIN: CH0038863350 Ticker-Symbol: NESR 
Lang & Schwarz
24.04.20
08:26 Uhr
100,48 Euro
+2,16
+2,20 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,51103,4408:26
90,7090,8008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NESTLE
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NESTLE SA100,48+2,20 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,48
Hebel: 20,48
mit starkem Hebel
Ask: 1,57
Hebel: 6,26
mit moderatem Hebel