

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) reported that its trading for the three months ended 31 March 2020 was slightly ahead of the Group's expectations coming into the year, despite the tangible impact of coronavirus. The Group's guidance for 2020 remains suspended.



Also, the Group has determined that it is in the best interests of Senior and its stakeholders for the Aerostructures business to remain within the Group. Previously, the Group was reviewing strategic options for its Aerostructures business.



At 31 December 2019, the Group's committed borrowing facilities were 305 million pounds with an average maturity of 4.4 years.



